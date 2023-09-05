Cricketing Diplomacy: PCB Hosts BCCI in Lahore

Pakistani bowler Shahnawaz Dahani tweeted humorously about Shadab Khan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) held a dinner event at the Governor House in Lahore on Monday in honor of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The gathering included prominent figures like BCCI President Roger Binny, Vice President Rajeev Shukla, BCCI Director Yudhvir Singh, and Mohammad Akram, the Secretary to the Vice President. Additionally, cricketers from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka were also extended invitations to attend.

During the event, Shadab Khan, a versatile player from Pakistan, was seen engaged in conversation with BCCI Director Yudhvir Singh. Shadab Khan, who is 24 years old, was accompanied by his fellow teammates Shaheen Shah Afridi and Imam-ul-Haq.

In a lighthearted moment, Pakistani fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani took to his social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a photo of Shadab’s interaction with Yudhvir, adding a humorous caption to the post.

“Shadab khan is playing role of Caretaker Foreign Minister untill Dahani is back to the chair. Job well done @76Shadabkhan bhai #foreignminister,” Dahani posted on his X account.

Earlier today, both Binny and Shukla arrived in Lahore for an official two-day visit. Shukla expressed his delight at the invitation from the PCB, emphasizing the longstanding cricketing relations between the two nations. He made these remarks during a media interaction at a local hotel in Lahore.

Shukla made it clear that the visit was devoid of any political implications, emphasizing that it was a goodwill gesture, especially as Pakistan is the host for the upcoming Asia Cup. He also highlighted that the decision regarding playing cricket in Pakistan would ultimately rest with their government.

Binny, a former Indian cricket player, expressed his gratitude to Ashraf for extending the invitation and expressed his happiness at returning to Pakistan after a considerable period. He also mentioned their plans to watch the Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka match the following day.

The BCCI delegation is also expected to attend Pakistan’s Super 4 stage match scheduled for September 6 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, holds the belief that this visit has the potential to rejuvenate cricketing relations between the two neighboring countries.

