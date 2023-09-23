Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
CTD arrests 13 terrorists from different cities of Punjab

CTD arrests 13 terrorists from different cities of Punjab

Articles
Advertisement
CTD arrests 13 terrorists from different cities of Punjab

CTD arrests 13 terrorists from different cities of Punjab

Advertisement
  • The terrorists were planning to attack government offices.
  • Terrorists arrested during intelligence based operation.
  • The raids were conducted Lahore, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi.
Advertisement

LAHORE: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested 13 terrorists of banned organizations from different cities of Punjab.

Spokesperson CTD said the terrorists were planning to attack government offices and important installations. CTD arrested 13 terrorists during intelligence-based operation in different cities of Punjab.

The spokesman said that operations were conducted in Lahore, Attock, Bahawalnagar, Jhelum, Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura and Rawalpindi.

The CTD recovered explosive materials, 29 data netters, Prima cards, mobile phones, weapons, bullets and cash were recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

CTD said that terrorists were planning to attack government offices and important installations.

Also Read

8 terrorists killed during IBOs in Bannu, North Waziristan
8 terrorists killed during IBOs in Bannu, North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Eight terrorists were killed and five others, including their facilitators, apprehended...

Advertisement

Officials said that 105 suspects were arrested during 625 combing operations this week, 27,229 people were questioned in combing operations.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story