CTD arrests 13 terrorists from different cities of Punjab

LAHORE: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested 13 terrorists of banned organizations from different cities of Punjab.

Spokesperson CTD said the terrorists were planning to attack government offices and important installations. CTD arrested 13 terrorists during intelligence-based operation in different cities of Punjab.

The spokesman said that operations were conducted in Lahore, Attock, Bahawalnagar, Jhelum, Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura and Rawalpindi.

The CTD recovered explosive materials, 29 data netters, Prima cards, mobile phones, weapons, bullets and cash were recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

CTD said that terrorists were planning to attack government offices and important installations.

Officials said that 105 suspects were arrested during 625 combing operations this week, 27,229 people were questioned in combing operations.