CTD arrests two major terrorists of banned outfit  

PESHAWAR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Peshawar has arrested two main terrorists of the outlawed Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) involved in extortion.

Deputy Inspector General(DIG) of Police CTD Financing Unit Imran Shahid while talking to the media said that two terrorists involved in extortion have been arrested. He said arrested terrorists are associated with the outlawed TTP.

Imran Shahid said that the terrorists were arrested from Lahore and mobile phones used in extortion were recovered

DIG CTD said that the terrorists used to call and demand extortion and threatened to kill them if they did not pay the extortion.

He said that 28 written complaints were filed against the incidents, but many people avoided taking legal action against the accused due to fear. He added that most of their followers are in Mohmand and they aim to extort money from the citizens and business community by intimidation.

Imran Shahid further said that the arrested terrorists were involved in 28 cases of extortion and were operating in Mohmand district, along with the arrested accused, 71 other people are also included in the group.

DIG CTD said that this network was also involved in extortion calls to well-known politicians. The arrested terrorist had made extortion calls to a former senator and an MPA while extracting the CDR of Afghanistan numbers. It is difficult, terrorists have created 10 WhatsApp groups for extortion.