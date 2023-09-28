CTD releases list of 135 most wanted terrorists

CTD has released new list of most wanted terrorists.

PESHAWAR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has released a new list of the most wanted terrorists out of which the majority of terrorists belonged to Dera Ismail Khan(DI Khan).

According to the details, CTD has released a new list of most wanted terrorists, names and photos of 135 terrorists have been included in the list.

The CTD has also appealed to the public for help in arresting the terrorists, and the list has also set a price for the heads of the terrorists, the total price of the terrorists’ heads has been set at more than 500 million.

Two terrorists included in the list belong to Afghanistan, while most of the terrorists belong to DI Khan.

