Deadly shooting leaves 2 dead & 6 injured in Ottawa, Canada

A deadly shooting incident unfolded at a wedding reception in a parking lot where two separate wedding events were taking place, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least two individuals and injuries to six others.

Witnesses recounted the chaotic scene, with one individual stating that the police advised them to remain in their vehicles and not leave the area.

A person who had come to pick up a friend described the situation as pure chaos, with people running in various directions to avoid harm.

The shooting commenced at 10:21 pm on Saturday in the parking lot of a convention hall located in the south-end of the city.

Witnesses reported a rapid succession of gunshots followed by screams, pauses, and then additional gunfire, totaling approximately 15 to 16 shots.

Authorities in Ottawa confirmed that the victims who lost their lives were two men, aged 26 and 29, both hailing from Toronto, Canada’s largest city.

Among the six individuals injured, some were Americans, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening. Their identities have not yet been disclosed.

The ongoing investigation is focused on piecing together the details of the incident. Police Inspector Martin Groulx stated that, at this stage, there is no indication that the shooting was a hate crime based on race or religious beliefs.

However, this possibility has not been ruled out, as the motive has yet to be determined.

As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting.

The tragic fatalities in this incident bring the total number of homicides recorded in Ottawa in 2023 to 12.

Ottawa, Canada’s capital, with a population of approximately one million, has been grappling with an increase in armed violence in recent years, including a rising frequency of shootings.

Since 2009, the country has seen an 81% surge in violent gun crime.

