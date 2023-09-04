Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov fired by Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken the step of removing Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov from his position and has put forth Rustem Umerov as the nominee, citing the need for “fresh approaches” in the midst of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict that started 18 months ago in February of the previous year.

This decision follows a series of troubling reports regarding widespread corruption within the upper echelons of the defense ministry, coupled with concerns about the sluggish progress of the counteroffensive against Russia.

Former Minister Reznikov had been an outspoken advocate for Western military support and had led negotiations aimed at procuring advanced weaponry for Ukraine. His tenure at the helm of the ministry began just three months prior to Russia’s commencement of the special military operation against Ukraine.

President Zelensky made the announcement of Reznikov’s replacement through a video message, amid growing allegations of misconduct and a perceived lack of effectiveness in countering Russia’s actions. This move is expected to bring about significant changes within Ukraine’s defense circles.

In the preceding month, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensified, President Zelensky dismissed several high-ranking military officials on grounds of corruption, emphasizing the importance of having individuals with firsthand war experience leading the system.

On social media, he declared, “We are relieving all regional military commissars of their duties,” a decision made after a meeting with senior military leadership. He stressed that individuals who understand the realities of war and recognize that cynicism and bribery during wartime amount to high treason should be at the helm.

“Oleksiy Reznikov has endured more than 550 days of full-scale war,” Zelensky remarked on Sunday. “I believe that the ministry needs new approaches and different modes of engagement with both the military and society as a whole.”

Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar who has served as the head of the State Property Fund since the previous year, has been nominated by Zelensky to succeed Reznikov. The President expressed his expectation for parliamentary support for this candidate.

Reznikov, a 57-year-old lawyer with limited military experience, had become a prominent figure in Kyiv’s efforts during the Russian invasion.

However, the Ukrainian defense ministry has grappled with corruption scandals during this period. In January, while Reznikov retained his position, his deputy was compelled to resign following accusations of the defense ministry signing food contracts at prices two to three times higher than prevailing rates for essential food supplies.

