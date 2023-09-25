Advertisement
Delegation of Christian community calls on COAS

  • Dr Azad Marshall President Bishops led 13 members’ delegation.
  • During meeting matters of mutual interest and faith harmony discussed.
  • COAS Asim Munir expressed deep respect for Christians community.
RAWALPINDI: Dr. Azad Marshall, Moderator / President Bishops (Church of Pakistan and Bishop of Raiwind) along with 13 members’ delegation of Christian Community called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at General Headquarters on Monday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, religious and inter-faith harmony were discussed. COAS lauded the contributions of Pakistani Christian Community in national development, including promotion of quality education, healthcare and philanthropic services and outstanding role played by them for the defence of the motherland.

COAS expressed deep respect for Christian community and stressed upon the need for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society in order to follow Quaid’s true vision of a united and progressive Pakistan.

COAS emphasised “Islam is a religion of peace and there is no space for intolerance and extremism in Islam and society. No one can be allowed to take law in his own hands in a civilised society”.

Christian Community members acknowledged Pakistan Army’s efforts in combatting terrorism and providing secure environment to the minorities in the country.

They appreciated Army Chief’s gesture as an inspiration for Pakistani minorities to take greater and more active part in nation building and in restoring their faith in a cohesive and tolerant society.

