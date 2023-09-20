Delhi High Court Takes Action To Safeguard Personality Rights Of Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor recently found himself in a lawsuit.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, renowned for his remarkable acting talents showcased in numerous films over the years, recently found himself in a lawsuit aimed at safeguarding his personality rights, encompassing his name, voice, and image. The Delhi High Court has now taken measures to prevent the misuse of Anil Kapoor’s personality attributes.

As reports stated, an interim order was issued on Wednesday to prohibit the unauthorized exploitation of Anil Kapoor’s personality features, including his name, voice, image, and even his iconic ‘jhakaaaas’ dialogue. This order specifically targets various websites and platforms accused of using Anil’s personality for commercial gain without authorization.

The court’s order clearly states, “Defendants 1 to 16 are restrained from using … in any manner the plaintiff Anil Kapoor’s name, likeness, voice or any other attributes of his personality … for monetary gain or otherwise.” Justice Prathiba M Singh, responsible for issuing the order, emphasized that using Anil Kapoor’s name, voice, dialogue, and image illegally, especially for commercial purposes, cannot be tolerated, and the court cannot ignore such misuse of a person’s identity.

Anil Kapoor, a legendary actor and an invaluable gem in the Bollywood industry, has consistently graced the silver screen with his exceptional work over the years. He has recently appeared in the movie “Jugjugg Jeeyo” alongside Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. Currently, he is gearing up for his upcoming project, “Fighter,” set for release next year. Notably, this film will mark the first on-screen collaboration between Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.

