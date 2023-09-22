Dengue cases reported in Sindh

Advertisement
  • More than 11 dengue cases were reported in Sindh province.
  • The seven cases are reported from Karachi.
  • There were no deaths across the province due to dengue.
Sindh: The dengue virus covers the whole province these days, with more than 11 dengue cases reported in the province on Friday.

The case includes 7 in Karachi, 2 in Hyderabad, 1 in Shaheed Benazirabad, and 1 in Sukkur division.

On the other hand, 3 cases were reported in Karachi District South, 2 in the East, and one each in Central and Korangi of the city.

Unfortunately, this month, the number of cases has reached 279 so far in the province.

Moreover, 225 cases have been reported in Karachi, 29 in Hyderabad Division, 12 in Mirpur Khas, 6 in Sukkur, 4 in Larkana, and 3 in Shaheed Benazirabad so far in September.

So far this year, the virus has been confirmed in 1239 people across Sindh, of which 1006 are from Karachi.

However, fortunately, this year, there have been no reported deaths due to dengue across the province.

