Diablo 4 Update increase XP Gains and Fixes a Popular Seeds

Blizzard has surprised Diablo 4 players with a hotfix that addresses a well-known exploit involving the Seed of Hatred, while also boosting XP rates. Diablo 4 has been receiving regular updates since its launch in June, with the most recent being update 1.1.4 in early September. This update notably increased the XP bonus when using the Urn of Aggression from 8% to 20%, enhancing the impact of the Season Blessing. It also included various bug fixes, addressing visual glitches and quest-related issues.

Given the frequency of updates and adjustments in the game, occasional hiccups can occur, including new bugs and exploits. One notable exploit allowed players to transfer an Eternal Realm character to the Seasonal Realm, avoiding the need to start from scratch to access new content. Blizzard took swift action to address this exploit and banned several accounts that abused it. The most recent exploit also had the potential to disrupt the game’s economy, but an emergency hotfix has resolved the issue.

Inside the Fields of Hatred, Diablo 4 players can engage in PvP combat and earn a unique currency known as Seeds of Hatred. These can be converted into Red Dust in the nearby town, which can then be used to acquire special and rare items. A recent bug allowed players to accumulate Seeds of Hatred at an unusually high rate. While Blizzard has acknowledged specific scenarios that could trigger this bug, they have now fixed the exploit, which should help stabilize the in-game economy.

While the exploit fix may disappoint those who were benefiting from the extra Seeds of Hatred, Blizzard has compensated players with an experience boost. World Tier 3 players will permanently receive a 5% increase in experience gained from monster kills, while World Tier 4 players will enjoy an additional 15% experience boost. This XP increase may not match the recent Mother’s Blessing Weekend Event, but it provides a more relaxed opportunity for players to benefit from it without the pressure of a limited-time event.

As the current season progresses, some Diablo 4 players have encountered a new issue with World Boss Events. Entering these instances does not automatically match them with other players as intended. Instead, affected players find themselves facing these high-level challenges solo, which is an almost impossible feat for most adventurers.

Diablo 4 Hot Fix 1.1.4 Patch Notes:

Game Updates:

Experience gains for killing monsters has been increased in World Tiers 3 & 4

World Tier 3: Experience gain increased by 5%

World Tier 4: Experience gain increased by 15%

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where Seeds of Hatred could be acquired at an excessive rate in certain scenarios.

