Did Aina Asif get offers from Bollywood?

Aina Asif is getting fame day by day with her remarkable acting skills in the drama serial Mayi Ri, she has won millions of hearts. Her acting broke all the records of a child actor. Today she celebrated her 15th birthday with the family and the drama cast. Her friend shared the beautiful moments with Aina on social media to mark her 15th birthday. In the reel shared by her friend, Aina can be seen cutting cake and enjoying hangouts with her friends.

Aina Asif is giving interviews about her role and every show host wanted to invite her to take take the interview so she recently appeared in a show where the host asked whom they want to work with in Bollywood she replied “She knows that Hrithik Roshan is even older than her father, she would want to work with him in a movie. Hrithik is her favorite Bollywood star and she would love to share the screen with him”.

