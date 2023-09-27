Dipendra Singh Airee: Napalese cricketer creates history with fastest T20I fifty

Airee made his ODI debut in 2018.

He received the central contract in 2020.

Airee scored the fastest fifty in the T20I history.

Nepalese batter Dipendra Singh Airee made his one-day international (ODI) debut on 1st August 2018 and was among the first eleven players for the Nepal national team who played their first ODI against the Netherlands.

Aree has made 52 ODI and 45 T20I appearances for Nepal.

He made his List A debut for Nepal in the 2015-17 ICC World Cricket League Championship in 2017. Before this, he was a part of the U-19 Cricket World Cup squad.

With the help of a magnificent all-around effort from captain Dipendra Singh, who struck 88(101) with the bat and picked up 4/29 with the ball, Nepal U-19 side defeated India U-19 side in the ACC 2017 U-19 Asia Cup. India, the defending champions, believed the victory to be a major turning point for their team.

After making his ODI debut, Airee was included in the 2018 Asia Cup qualifier as well as the 2018-19 ICC World T20 Asia qualifier squad.

Airee made his first-class debut for Nepal against MCC in November 2019. Following this, he was also given the responsibility of vice-captain for the Nepalese squad for the 2019 ACC Emerging Asia Cup.

Since receiving a central contract from the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN), Airee has amassed 889 runs in 51 innings which includes one century and three fifties.

He amassed 1155 runs in 40 T20I innings which includes one century and six fifties.

In the latest stint, Airee recorded the fastest fifty for any batter in the T20I history. He did that so in 9 balls against Mongolia in the ongoing 2023 Asian Games.

