Director Of ‘Midsummer Chaos’ Takes on Trolls, Teases Karachi Chapter

The creator of the well-liked online series Midsummer Chaos, Ahmed Sarym, recently took some time to respond to criticism and discuss his ambitions for the program. The show’s creator and director decided to counter the criticism the program typically receives after a recent conversation on X (previously Twitter).

The discussion regarding occupations took place on X, where a user stated, “Never force a career or you’ll end up making Midsummer Chaos Season 2.” Sarym responded thoughtfully, urging a more sympathetic and constructive attitude to criticism. “I hope you find your peace and realize that putting other artists down just because you don’t resonate with their art isn’t good enough to encourage a hater mentality. There’s enough room for everyone. Best,” he wrote.

In her statement, Sarym emphasized the significance of building a culture of helpful criticism and encouragement within the creative sector so that creators may flourish and express their original viewpoints without being afraid of unwarranted criticism.

Sarym spoke with Hello Pakistan about his ideas for the coming-of-age adolescent drama Midsummer Chaos, which has gotten mixed reviews. The show delves into the lives of recent high school graduates in affluent Islamabad, as well as their life-changing summer before college. The program, which has received praise for its drama, thrills, and emotional rollercoaster, is now offering its second season.

Sarym expressed a wish to go back and read Midsummer Chaos. He emphasized his excitement to present the lives of young people in Karachi after previously exploring the stories of teenagers in Islamabad and Lahore. He emphasized the need for patience, though, and said that these ideas will come to pass in due course. “I’ve given stories from both Islamabad and Lahore, so I’d want to revisit Midsummer Chaos and finish it as a trilogy. Sarym remarked, “I’d love to bring to light the lives of teenagers in Karachi, but everything in due course.

Since its start, Midsummer Chaos has developed a cult following. Sarym wrote and directed the first season, and Ayesha Naveed worked as a writer on the second. The core of Midsummer Chaos may be found on Qissa Nagri’s YouTube channel, which describes it as an engrossing teen drama focused on the lives of recent graduates. It promises spectators an emotional rollercoaster as well as a voyage full of drama and excitement.

