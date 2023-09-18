Donald Trump claims his intuition led him to suspect electoral fraud.

Despite facing multiple criminal cases related to his alleged involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and influence officials to change the results, former US President Donald Trump claimed that he personally advocated for the promotion of election fraud allegations based on his “instincts.”

Trump reiterated his unfounded claims of election fraud, stating, “It was my decision,” and emphasizing that he relied on his own instincts to reach that conclusion.

The former actor and politician currently faces four indictments across various cases, including allegations of paying hush money to an adult film star, inciting individuals with false election fraud claims leading to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots, retaining classified documents after leaving the Oval Office, and accusations of election interference and criminal racketeering to overturn the election results in the state of Georgia.

In his remarks, Trump criticized his opponents, asserting that he remains dedicated to working for the betterment of the United States and making the country great.

Regarding his criminal charges, he referred to them as “Biden-indictments,” insinuating that President Joe Biden is behind his legal troubles and suggesting that such treatment is reminiscent of practices seen in banana republics or third-world countries.

Trump continued to insist that the election was stolen from him due to widespread voter fraud.

He also discussed his interactions with former Attorney General William Barr, who informed him of his defeat in the election.

Trump commented on Barr’s actions, stating, “I listened to some people. Guys like Bill Barr, who was a stiff, but he wasn’t there at the time. But he didn’t do his job because he was afraid.”

Throughout the legal proceedings, Donald Trump has maintained his plea of not guilty, vehemently denying all allegations and characterizing the cases as politically motivated witch hunts and interference.

