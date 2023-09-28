Advertisement
DP World hiring in UAE with salaries up to 14,000 dirhams

DP World hiring in UAE with salaries up to 14,000 dirhams

DP World hiring in UAE with salaries up to 14,000 dirhams

DP World hiring in UAE with salaries up to 14,000 dirhams

DP World, a global leader in comprehensive logistics solutions, offers a world of career opportunities across its expansive operations. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, DP World provides a dynamic work environment that fosters professional growth.

About DP World:

DP World is well-known for its broad global network of ports and terminals, which provides seamless connections and efficient supply chain solutions. DP World’s activities in Jebel Ali serve as a crucial strategic hub for global trade, supporting the smooth movement of commodities across many sectors with an emphasis on innovation, ethical behavior, and effective management.

DP World Careers:

DP World welcomes job seekers from a variety of backgrounds and provides a comprehensive selection of professional opportunities. Whether you have a background in port operations, logistics, finance, or administration, DP World offers a position that is a good fit for you.

Advantages of Working at DP World UAE:

Benefits of joining DP World include substantial annual leave, complimentary on-site parking, professional membership fee coverage, flexible shift schedules, a health cash plan, life assurance coverage, and a customizable benefits platform that allows you to tailor your incentives. Employees also have access to private medical coverage through BUPA.

How to Apply for DP World Careers:

To explore the exciting career opportunities at DP World, follow these simple steps:

  1. Visit DP World’s job portal.
  2. Navigate to the “Join Our Team” section.
  3. Filter job listings by your preferred location.
  4. Select the position aligned with your career goals.
  5. Carefully review the job description, including responsibilities, work hours, salary details, and qualifications.
  6. Click the “Apply Now” button to begin your application.
  7. Fill in your personal information, including your first and last name.
  8. Upload your up-to-date resume.
  9. Confirm your agreement with the terms, conditions, and privacy policy.
  10. Complete the application process by clicking the “Submit Application” button.

Position Available at DP World

TITLELOCATIONACTION
Sales Executive – Freight Forwarding (Sharjah)Abu DhabiApply Now
Sales Executive (Freight Forwarding) – Abu DhabiAbu DhabiApply Now
ADVANCE PLANNERDubaiApply Now
Assistant Manager – Contract LogisticsDubaiApply Now
Assistant Manager – Solutions DevelopmentDubaiApply Now
Assistant Manager – Customized Solutions DevelopmentDubaiApply Now
Assistant Manager Sales, WLPDubaiApply Now
CONTROLLER – BILLINGDubaiApply Now
EXECUTIVE – CUSTOMER CAREDubaiApply Now
EXECUTIVE – OPERATIONSDubaiApply Now
Fitter – MechanicalDubaiApply Now
Fitter – Rudder & PropellerDubaiApply Now
Global Senior Manager: Health (Subject Matter Expert)DubaiApply Now
GROUP MANAGER – CYBER ASSURANCEDubaiApply Now
Group Senior Manager – Enterprise Systems – ProjectsDubaiApply Now
Information Security OfficerDubaiApply Now
INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICERDubaiApply Now
INSIDE SALES EXECUTIVEDubaiApply Now
Intern – Digital Assurance Solutions, Group Internal AuditDubaiApply Now
Intern – WLPDubaiApply Now
Manager – Internal CommunicationsDubaiApply Now
Marine SuperintendentDubaiApply Now
MCV Chartering ManagerDubaiApply Now
Mechanical TechnicianDubaiApply Now
Network Security SpecialistDubaiApply Now
Ops & Customer Service – Freight Forwarding, UAEDubaiApply Now
P&O Maritime Logistics – Tendering Manager , DubaiDubaiApply Now
Payroll Officer Temporary (6 Months)DubaiApply Now
Policies & Procedures SpecialistDubaiApply Now
Procurement OfficerDubaiApply Now
Sales Executive (Freight Forwarding) – Ras Al KhaimahDubaiApply Now
Senior Officer – InnovationsDubaiApply Now
Senior Project Engineer – OffshoreDubaiApply Now
Staff NurseDubaiApply Now
Standards & Software Compliance SpecialistDubaiApply Now
Technical SuperintendentDubaiApply Now
Vice President – Trade Management & Pricing – GCC (Freight Forwarding)DubaiApply Now
Branch Manager – Ras Al Khaimah (Freight Forwarding)Ras Al KhaimahApply Now
Customer Service & Operations Executive – Ras Al Khaimah (Freight Forwarding)Ras Al KhaimahApply Now
Customer Service & Operations Executive – Freight Forwarding – SharjahSharjahApply Now
Sales Executive – Freight Forwarding – SharjahSharjahApply Now

With DP World’s commitment to excellence and a wealth of benefits for employees, embarking on or advancing your professional journey with this global logistics leader is an opportunity worth exploring. Join DP World today and be part of a thriving and innovative team driving the future of logistics solutions.

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”

Advertisement

 

