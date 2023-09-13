ECP asks PM to avoid appointing ministers with political affiliation

ECP sent letter to caretaker PM’s secretary, Tuqeer Shah.

Special Secretary ECP written letter to PM’s secretary.

He said interim government should ensure impartiality.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the Caretaker Prime Minister to avoid appointing cabinet members from those who have political affiliation.

The Election Commission has sent a letter to the caretaker prime minister’s secretary, Tuqeer Shah.

Special Secretary Election Commission Zafar Iqbal has written a letter to the caretaker prime minister’s secretary.

“There is a general impression that the caretaker government is a continuation of the previous government. A political party pointed out this in a recent press conference, accusing the caretaker government of carrying on the legacy of the previous government”, stated in the letter.

It is said in the letter that it is a common perception that the Election Commission has directed that persons with political affiliations should be avoided while appointing cabinet members, and the impartiality of senior civil servants in the appointment of important posts should be ensured.

Also Read ECP seeks asset details of parliamentarians The last date for submission of assets detail is Dec 31. The...

Advertisement

Earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reminded that the last date for submission of asset declarations of Members of Parliament is December 31.

The Election Commission says that all the members must submit the details of the spouse, and dependent children’s assets up to June 30.