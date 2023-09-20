ECP calls all political parties for consultations

The ECP is to consult all political parties on a code of conduct.

The Election Commission called all the political parties on October 4.

The ECP will take suggestions on the code of conduct from all the political parties.

Islamabad: The preparations for the upcoming general elections are going on by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

For this reason, the Election Commission’s decision to consult with all political parties on the code of conduct.

According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the ECP has sent a copy of the code of conduct to the heads of all political parties.

