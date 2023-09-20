ECP calls all political parties for consultations

ECP calls all political parties for consultations

Articles
Advertisement
ECP calls all political parties for consultations

ECP calls all political parties for consultations

Advertisement
  • The ECP is to consult all political parties on a code of conduct.
  • The Election Commission called all the political parties on October 4.
  • The ECP will take suggestions on the code of conduct from all the political parties.
Advertisement

Islamabad: The preparations for the upcoming general elections are going on by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

For this reason, the Election Commission’s decision to consult with all political parties on the code of conduct.

However, the Election Commission called all the political parties on October 4 for consultation on the code of conduct.

Additionally, there is an invitation for political parties to come to the Election Commission Secretariat for consultation on the code of conduct on October 4.

According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the ECP has sent a copy of the code of conduct to the heads of all political parties.

The Election Commission will take their suggestions on the code of conduct from all the political parties, the Election Commission spokesperson said.

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story