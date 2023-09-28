ECP decides to unfreeze voter lists till October 25

ECP has frozen voter lists on July 20, 2023.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) has decided to unfreeze the voter lists in preparation for the general elections.

The Election Commission had frozen the voter lists on July 20, but now it says that the voter lists will remain unfrozen till October 25, 2023, so that all eligible people can register their vote. Up to 25th October, the data can be corrected according to vote withdrawal, transfer, and identity card.

Earlier, the ECP approved the preliminary list of constituencies for the general elections. The preliminary lists of new constituencies were released under the Digital Census, which is also available on the Election Commission’s website.

Objections on delimitation will be received till October 26, while objection hearings will be held till November 25. The final list will be released on November 30.

According to the ECP, general elections will be held in the last week of January 54 days after the final list, the said report has been published for public awareness.

The Election Commission had announced on September 21 that the general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024 while the preliminary list of constituencies would be published on September 27.

The ECP said in a statement that the election schedule will be released soon and the final list of constituencies will be published on November 30 while after 54 days of publication, elections will be held in the last week of January.

Earlier, ECP had published the preliminary list of constituencies.

As per the announcement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Assembly Constituency will consist of 900,913 population.

The National Assembly Constituency in the federal capital will comprise 787,954 inhabitants