ECP directs chief secretaries to start preparations for elections

ISLAMBAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed chief secretaries of four provinces to start preparations for upcoming general elections.

The ECP has sent an emergency letter to the chief secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

It has been said by the Election Commission that under Article 220 of the Constitution, all executives are obliged to assist the Election Commission. The Chief Secretaries should assist the ECP in the preparation of elections.

The Election Commission has said that the Chief Secretaries should direct the concerned Deputy Commissioners to contact the District Election Commission immediately.

It should be noted that the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) has announced to hold general elections in the last week of January 2024.

In the announcement issued by the Election Commission, it is said that after reviewing the work of constituencies, it was decided that the preliminary list of constituencies will be published on September 27.

In the announcement of the Election Commission, it has been said that after hearing the objections and suggestions on the constituencies, the final list will be released on November 30.

According to the announcement, the general elections will be held in the last week of January 54 days after the final list, there will be a 54-day election program after the final list.