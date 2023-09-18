ECP reviewed speed of work of constituency committees.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the constituency committees to complete delimitation process by September 26.

According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission, the commission reviewed the speed of work of the constituency committees.

Spokesman said the constituency committees have been directed to complete their work by September 26, 2023 in any case and the committees have also been directed to ensure the publication of preliminary constituencies on September 27.

It should be noted that the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) has reduced the period of constituencies for early general elections.

The Election Commission says that now the publication of constituencies will be on November 30 and the purpose of reducing the period of constituencies is to make early elections possible.

Earlier, the Election Commission had fixed the period of constituencies on December 14, but the officials of the Election Commission held meetings with the leaders of the country’s political parties in connection with the general elections.

All the political leaders demanded to ensure the holding of the election as soon as possible. .