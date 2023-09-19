ECP to announce early election schedule amid uncertainty

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is considering announcing the election scheduled early to end uncertainty related to the elections in the country.

According to well-placed sources, the election commission has started considering releasing the early schedule of the general elections. The election commission continues to hold consultations on releasing the general election schedule.

The sources added that the ECP is likely to release the general election schedule this month. In the election schedule, the date of general elections will be given in the last week of January 2024. According to the proposed schedule, the process of submission of nomination papers will start from December.

The announcement of the schedule will end the uncertainty related to the general elections. The proposed election schedule has been sent to the election commission for final approval, sources added.

Earlier Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said the ECP had the authority to announce a date for the general elections under Article 218(3) of the Constitution.

The caretaker government would fully facilitate and assist the ECP in holding free, fair and transparent elections. He underlined the need for reposing trust in the ECP which was a constitutional institution.

The minister said the election Commission had already announced that the delimitation of constituencies would be completed by November 30, and soon after that it would hopefully announce the election schedule.

Solangi said the ECP had been actively working on the elections since the approval of the result of the fresh census by the Council of Common Interests.

He said it was clearly stated in the Election Act that all the parties would be given 54 days for the election campaign.

He said the interim government fully abides by the Constitution and the law. He said the legal experts have maintained that the ECP had the authority to announce the election date