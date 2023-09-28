Advertisement
ECP's preparation continues for general polls

ECP’s preparation continues for general polls

Articles
ECP’s preparation continues for general polls

ECP’s preparation continues for general polls

  • The ECP is actively preparing for fresh polls in the country.
  • A desk has been set up in ECP’s Secretariat for objections.
  • Maps can also be demanded at a cost.
The preparation of the general election continues by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the country, Bol News reported.

For this reason, a desk has been set up in the Election Commission Secretariat for objections to the initial constituencies.

However, the Objection Receipt Desk will continue to function until October 27.

Added to that, the facilitation desk and objection reception desk will work as usual on September 29, 30, and October.

Meanwhile, maps can also be obtained from the Election Commission at a cost.

Eearlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan has published the preliminary list of constituencies.

As per the announcement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Assembly Constituency will consist of 900,913 population.

The National Assembly Constituency in the federal capital will comprise 787,954 inhabitants

The National Assembly Constituency in Punjab will consist of a population of 905,555. Sindh will have a population of 901,352.

