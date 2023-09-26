Edu Minister forms committee to probe Urdu University affairs

The committee will consist of senior officials of Ministry and HEC.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi while taking strict notice of irregularities and deteriorating situation in Urdu University, announced to establish a high level fact finding Committee.

In a statement Madad Ali Sindhi said that the committee will consist of senior officials of the Ministry and Higher Education Commission(HEC) .

He said that a high-powered committee would also review the academic, administrative and legal issues in the Urdu University. It will also determine who is responsible for the current problems.

The minister said that the committee will immediately present its findings to the minister on which strict action will be taken.

Madad Ali Sindhi informed that I had a meeting with serving and retired teachers in which all the problems of Urdu University were put before me.

“University cannot run on ad-hoc bases, as it required permanent staff”.

“Only the rule of law can solve the problems”, he added.

“We have to solve all the problems in such a way that this situation never happens again”, the he remarked.