Edward Hume, Creative Mind Behind ‘The Day After,’ Passed Away At 87

Esteemed television writer Edward Hume has passed away at the age of 87,.

Hume’s notable work includes an Emmy-nominated thriller, “The Day After.”

His contributions extended to producing and developing iconic 1970s crime series.

Edward Hume, the esteemed television writer, has passed away at the age of 87. The accomplished writer earned an Emmy nomination for his incredibly realistic and widely-watched nuclear holocaust thriller, “The Day After,” which was released in 1983. He was also involved in the production and development of several episodic crime classics in the 1970s, including “The Streets of San Francisco,” “Cannon,” and “Barnaby Jones.” His family recently announced his passing, which occurred on July 13th, without disclosing the cause of death.

After making his television debut in 1967 with an episode of “The Fugitive,” Hume went on to create beloved detective and police shows like “Toma” (1973), “Cannon” (1971–76), “The Streets of San Francisco” (1972–77) starring Karl Malden and a young Michael Douglas, and “Barnaby Jones” (1973–80) featuring Buddy Ebsen as an elderly private investigator who returns from retirement to solve his son’s murder.

While Hume penned numerous television movies in the 1970s and 1980s, including “The Terry Fox Story” (1983) and “John And Yoko: A Love Story” (1985), “The Day After,” a nuclear war drama that aired on ABC on November 20, 1983, stands as his most renowned work.

In the United States, the film drew an audience of over 100 million viewers and became a significant cultural event.

Hume’s writing for the movie earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series or a Special.

“The Day After” received a total of ten Emmy nominations, with two of them resulting in wins for sound editing and special visual effects.

Edward Hume is survived by his children Chris, Brian, and Erika, as well as sisters Marian Tibbetts and Martha Lucius, along with other close relatives.

