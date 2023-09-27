Eight people killed in rocket launcher shell explosion in Kandhkot  

A rocket launcher shell exploded in a house in Ghora Ghat.

Eight people including five children killed in explosion.

The children brought shell home from agriculture land.

KANDHKOT: At least eight people including five children lost their lives and several others injured when a rocket launcher shell exploded in a house in Kandhkot district of Sindh province.

According to the police, a rocket launcher shell exploded in a house in Ghora Ghat, a rural area in Kandhkot, as a result of which eight people were killed, including five children, while 5 people were also injured in the blast.

According to the police, in the initial investigation, it has been revealed that the rocket launcher shell was found by the children from the agricultural land and the children brought this shell home.

The police say that as soon as the incident was reported, the rescue personnel were called and they shifted the dead bodies and the injured to the hospital, while the investigation of the incident has also been started.

On the other hand, the Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Maqbool Baqar has taken notice of the incident and has sought a report from the IG of Sindh.

The Chief Minister said that how did the rocket launcher reach Goth.