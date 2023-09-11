Advertisement
Election Commission withheld GBLA 13 Astore result

Election Commission withheld GBLA 13 Astore result

Election Commission withheld GBLA 13 Astore result

Election Commission withheld GBLA 13 Astore result

  • PML-N candidate alleged bribery for construction work.
  • Chief Election Commissioner summons candidates  on Sep 14.
  • He said official results will not be announced until investigation.
Gilgit Baltistan: The Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan has withheld the official results of GBLA 13 Astore One in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Rana Farman alleged bribery for construction work in the constituency and distribution of water pipes to get votes.

Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan said that both the first and second-ranked candidates have been summoned on September 14.

He said that the official results will not be announced until the investigation is completed.

PTI’s sit-in in Astore against the delay in declaring the result continues for the second day and the road is blocked in front of the RO office.

According to the unofficial and unofficial results, PTI’s Muhammad Khurshid Khan won the GBLA 13 Astore One with a lead of 994 votes.

PTI’s Khursheed Ahmed got 6164 votes while PML-N’s Farman Ali is second with 4899 votes.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Monday ordered to stop the announcement of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly GBLA-13- Astore-1 by-election.

The election result has been stopped due to the complaints of rigging.

Following this issue, CEC Raja ordered a probe into the claimed rigging behind the Astore by-polls.

Muhammad Khurshid Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won by-elections held in GBLA 13 Astore 1 seat of Gilgit-Baltistan.

