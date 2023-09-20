Election expected to be held in January; Kanwar Dilshad

The Election Commission has released a list of 125 million voters.

Under Section 57, only the Election Commission is the body to hold elections.

The constituencies will be completed before November 30.

Advertisement

Rawalpindi: Special Assistant to the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister for Law and former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dilshad says that the general elections in the country are expected to be held between January 15 and 25.

While speaking to the media, Kanwar Dilshad said that the Election Commission has released the list of more than 125 million voters so far

On the other hand, the issue of constituencies will be completed before November 30, and the gazette notification of the constituencies and election lists will be made on November 30.

Furthermore, the Special Assistant added that according to Section 57, the authority to hold elections is the only right of the Election Commission, and no other source can intervene on this matter.

The Sepcial Assistance while extending his press said that under Article 230 and 222, the Election Commission is completely independent in its affairs, in the current situation, it seems that the election schedule will be released in the second week of November. It will take place between 15 and 25 January.

Former Secretary Election Commission says caretaker government is using funds under Article 224, under Article 224 the caretaker government has full authority over funds and construction work, caretaker Punjab government is not subordinate to any political party.

Advertisement It should be noted that various political parties are demanding the Election Commission immediately announce the election schedule and conduct transparent elections in the country. Also Read SBP to issue digital bank licenses The license will be issued on Wednesday. Only five will have the... Advertisement