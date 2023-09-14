Elections: SC registrar returns PTI’s petition with objection

PTI had filed petition through Barrister Ali Zafar.

Petitioner did not approach any relevant forum before SC.

President of state cannot be made a party in petition.

Advertisement

ISLAMBAD: The Supreme Court (SC) registrar returned with an objection, a petition, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding general elections within 90 days.

According to the sources, the Registrar Supreme Court objected to PTI’s request to hold elections within 90 days and returned it.

In the objections of the Registrar Supreme Court, it is said that the petitioner did not approach any relevant forum before coming to the Supreme Court.

The President of the state cannot be made a party to the petition according to Article 248. It is not stated in the petition that the petitioner which fundamental right is affected.

The requirements of Article 184/3 were not fulfilled in the application.

It should be noted that PTI had filed a petition through Barrister Ali Zafar, in which it was requested to hold elections in 90 days.

Advertisement

The petition also sought to annul the decision of the Council of Common Interests(CCI).

Also Read ATC allows PTI’s Yasmin Rashid to undergo cancer tests The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday granted PTI leader Dr...

Earlier, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore granted PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid the permission to undergo cancer related tests at the Services Hospital.

ATC judge Abhar Gul Khan accepted Dr. Yasmin Rashid’s request for treatment, acknowledging the seriousness of her situation.

She had sought permission from the court to undergo cancer tests at Services Hospital through her application.