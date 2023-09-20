Epic Battle In ‘The Legend Of Maula Jatt’ Lands Nomination At US Awards

“The Legend of Maula Jatt” achieved a prestigious nomination at US awards.

The fighting stunts in the movie secured a strong position against notable rivals.

The movie competes for a spot in this esteemed “Best Fight” category.

While securing the title of the highest-grossing Pakistani film was undeniably an impressive feat, “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” directed by Bilal Lashari, has achieved yet another milestone by earning a nomination in the esteemed “Best Fight” category. This recognition stems from the unforgettable and heart-pounding final showdown between Maula and Noori, brilliantly portrayed by the talented Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

The movie’s adrenaline-pumping stunts, meticulously orchestrated by the renowned stunt coordinator Ian Van Temperley, position it as a formidable contender, pitted against strong rivals like “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Gray Man.”

The Taurus World Stunt Awards annually celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of stunt performers from the global film industry. Since its establishment in 2001, these awards have consistently upheld the highest standards of recognition in this field.

Traditionally hosted in Los Angeles, past winners in the “Best Fight” category have included blockbuster Hollywood hits such as “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Kingsman,” “Fast and Furious 6,” “Inception,” and “The Avengers.” Now, the local sensation, “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” is competing for its place among this esteemed lineup.

Released in October 2022, this acclaimed film continues to gather momentum, refusing to slow down. In its early weeks of release, it achieved unprecedented success, solidified by becoming the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time on the global box office in just its fourth week. Prior to this milestone, it had already claimed the titles of the highest-grossing Pakistani film and the second-highest-grossing film in the UK for 2022. Furthermore, it established itself as the most-watched South Asian film in Norway. Remarkably, “The Legend of Maula Jatt” swiftly crossed the Rs400 crore mark at the worldwide box office, firmly establishing its status as a cinematic powerhouse.

