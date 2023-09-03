Erling Haaland admits Manchester City’s second goal was offside

Manchester City scored a controversial second goal against Fulham.

The goal came from a header by Nathan Ake.

Fulham manager Marco Silva and striker Erling Haaland both admitted.

Erling Haaland said he would have been “fuming” at the decision, while Fulham manager Marco Silva criticized the referees for allowing Manchester City’s second goal in their 5-1 defeat on Saturday.

In what had been a hotly contested Premier League game, Manuel Akanji’s offside header bounced past him and into the net to give City the lead again shortly before halftime. However, referee Michael Oliver and VAR Tony Harrington determined that Akanji had not interfered with the play.

At Etihad Stadium, Fulham lost steam in the second half, although Silva seemed to think Ake’s goal was the game-changer.

“Everyone that plays football and has some knowledge of the game would be 100% sure [the VAR] has to disallow the goal,” he said.

“The more times you see that, the more you know it has to be disallowed.

“The player pulled away from the line of the ball and into the direction of goal. It is a clear offside. It is impossible for the VAR not to see it.”

On-field protestations were led by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno, although TV replays showed that he didn’t begin to move to make a save until the ball had passed Akanji.

“It was offside,” admitted Haaland in an interview with media after full-time. “I feel bad for them – I would be fuming after this as well. It must be a horrible feeling.”

Even though Silva spent a significant amount of time venting about fourth official Michael Salisbury as the first half came to a close, the only modest consolation for him was that he escaped receiving his fourth yellow card in four games.

