ETPB seals Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence

Rawalpindi: Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Rawalpindi has sealed Lal Haveli, the residence of former minister and chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid.

Deputy Administrator ETPB Asif Khan said the former interior minister’s residence has been completely sealed as the documents submitted by Rashid were not valid. He said the decision to vacate Lal Haveli was issued by the ETPB chairman.

The ETPB conducted the operation to evict the occupants early in the morning in the presence of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and a heavy police contingent.

Asif Khan said that Sheikh Rashid is a respectable person and he has the right to appeal. He informed that shops on College Road along with Lal Haveli were sealed. He said shops located in the Land Department from Damdama Mandir were also sealed.

Earlier, ETPB had written a letter to FIA and the Police for assistance, Deputy Administrator Asif Khan said that Lal Haveli, Damdama Mandir is the property of ETPB. However, Sheikh Rasheed and his brother are illegal occupants of the property of ETPB.

Sheikh Rashid, the nephew of Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, has said in a video message on Lal Haveli operation that the registry of Lal Haveli was transferred to the name of Sheikh Siddique in 1988, all the records regarding Lal Haveli are with the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi.

Sheikh Rashid said that we have submitted a reply to the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court and the arguments of our lawyer are not complete, while the ETPB has made a unilateral decision.

He appealed to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the Lahore High Court should take immediate notice of this matter.