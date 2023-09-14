Exist aliens? NASA’s significant UFO report to be released today

NASA’s significant UFO report to be released today.

NASA’s Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) independent study team, consisting of 16 members encompassing scientists, aviation experts, and artificial intelligence specialists, is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated findings following a yearlong investigation into UFOs.

The report’s focus is likely to center on NASA’s requirements for enhancing the scientific identification of unidentified flying objects. The team had previously asserted that there is no conclusive evidence linking UFOs to extraterrestrial life.

Although the group did not have access to top-secret files, it conducted its research based on unclassified data, aiming to gain a deeper understanding of unexplained aerial sightings.

The study may also shed light on air traffic management approaches to gather data on future reported UAPs.

NASA emphasized the scarcity of high-quality observations, making it impossible to draw scientific conclusions.

The team’s mission was to improve comprehension of UAPs, also commonly referred to as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). NASA defines UAPs as aerial observations that cannot be readily identified or scientifically elucidated.

The study, which incurred an approximate cost of USD 100,000, lays the groundwork for both NASA and other organizations to conduct their own research.

It will serve as a roadmap for future analyses, according to NASA.

The comprehensive report is set to be unveiled during a briefing at NASA’s headquarters in Washington, led by a panel featuring Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson, Nicola Fox, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate, Dan Evans, assistant deputy associate administrator for research, and David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation and chair of NASA’s UAP independent study team.

