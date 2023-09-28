Advertisement
Expected petrol price in Pakistan from October 1

The price of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) will be reduced by the Pakistani government in the first part of October. The action is a reaction to citizens’ mounting concerns about the soaring fuel prices that have been burdening them for several months.

It is anticipated that there will be a significant decrease, with petrol prices potentially falling by much to Rs20 a liter.

The drop in the price of international oil, from $101 to $99 per barrel, is largely to blame for this price adjustment. Given the importance of petroleum in private transportation, such a reduction is anticipated to have a favorable effect on inflation.

If approved, these adjustments will see petrol prices hover around the range of Rs310–320 per liter, while diesel prices may fall between Rs315–320 per liter. This development comes on the heels of petrol prices surpassing Rs300 per liter earlier in September.

Pakistan’s economy has been grappling with significant challenges, and consecutive fuel price hikes have raised concerns about the survival of several industries. While this price cut offers momentary respite, the nation remains on the lookout for long-term solutions to its economic woes.

As of the latest update, here are the petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices in Pakistan:

Petrol: Rs331.38 per liter

High-Speed Diesel (HSD): Rs329.18 per liter

