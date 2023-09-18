Experts express concern about shortage of epilepsy treatment facilities

Dr Fowzia Siddiqui said epilepsy is very complex entity.

She said there is an acute shortage of neurologists in Pakistan.

She said there no formal training for management of epilepsy.

Advertisement

KARACHI: President of Epilepsy Foundation Pakistan and Neurophysician Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has expressed grave concern over the acute shortage of epilepsy treatment facilities in the country and demanded that the Ministry of Health take urgent notice of it.

Addressing the Epilepsy Mini Fellowship 2023, as course director along with Dr Rashid Jooma she said that epilepsy is a very complex entity with many different clinical manifestations and carries a very grave stamina. About the mini-fellowship, she said it is an extensive course derived from 13th the Kiffin Penary Epilepsy Mini Fellows Association of Winston-Salem, USA.

She said the course is modified to our local needs to help physicians dealing with Epilepsy patients, manage them with scientific precision and understanding.

Dr Fowzia Siddiqui said that in Pakistan there is an acute shortage of neurologists and no formal training in epilepsy so managing this over two million affected patients with its scary myths, confused diagnosis, and selection of the right medication is a complex art.

She said that in this unique, intensive program neurologists learn how to better treat their patients from some of the leading epilepsy clinicians and researchers in the country. This three-day weekend-long education program facilitates learning through lectures, group discussions, and case-study workshops.

It may be noted that in 2006, Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui upon returning from Pakistan along with Dr Jooma recognized a tremendous need for physician education in the field of epilepsy.

Advertisement

She envisioned a comprehensive epilepsy education program to train young neurologists and physicians in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of seizures to better treat patients with epilepsy, like that done in Salem Massachusetts initiated by Dr. Kiffen J Penri.

Also Read PMA demands re-conduct of MDCAT exam Dr Shoro said it is important to ensure transparency in exam. He...

Epilepsy MiniFellowship Program includes renowned neurologists from all over Pakistan including from Karachi the head of department Dow University and president of Pakistan Society of Neurology Dr Naila Shahbaz, Dr Nadir Ali Syed, Dr Mughese Shirani SIUT, Dr Prem Chand, Professor and president WCN Dr Muhammad Wasay, Dr Maimoona Siddiqui, Prof Dr Arsalan Ahmed