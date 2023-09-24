FCC dominates Charlotte FC 3-0, extends home unbeaten streak

FCC dominated Charlotte FC with a convincing 3-0 victory.

This win was FC Cincinnati’s 13th in 15 MLS home matches.

FC Cincinnati outshot Charlotte FC 20-9.

FC Cincinnati showcased impressive control of the game on their home turf, securing a dominant 3-0 win over Charlotte FC.

This victory marked their 13th win in 15 Major League Soccer (MLS) home matches.

Alvaro Barreal set the early tone with a precise right-footed free-kick that found the top right corner of the net just before halftime. FC Cincinnati continued to assert their dominance as Aaron Boupendza scored a goal five minutes into the second half, and Luciano Acosta added another in the 78th minute, taking advantage of an assist from Obinna Nwobodo during a breakaway.

Charlotte FC’s hopes of an early lead were dashed when Andrew Privett’s header missed the target in the third minute. Boupendza also missed a header opportunity just two minutes later but redeemed himself by assisting Acosta for a well-placed shot in the 16th minute.

In the first half, Charlotte FC’s Kristijan Kahlina made crucial saves to keep FC Cincinnati at bay. However, the visiting team failed to register a shot on target throughout the match, while FC Cincinnati outshot them 20-9.

This win for FC Cincinnati, currently leading the MLS Eastern Conference, comes after a period of one loss and two draws in their last three matches following their victory over Atlanta United on August 30.

On the other hand, Charlotte FC’s hopes of reaching the playoffs took a blow with this defeat, as they now have a winless streak of 0-1-4 in their last five games, making their playoff chances increasingly unlikely.

