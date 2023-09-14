Federal cabinet approves inclusion of names of 17 people in ECL

Caretaker Interior Minister chaired sub committee meeting.

Different types of cases related to ECL were reviewed in meeting.

The recommendations of sub-committee will be sent to cabinet.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet Sub-Committee on Exit Control List (ECL) has approved the inclusion of the names of 17 people in ECL.

A meeting of the Sub-Committee on Exit Control List of the Federal Cabinet was held in which the caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, Minister of Communications and Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar, and other officials of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Law and other institutions participated in the meeting. During a meeting, different types of cases related to ECL were reviewed.

The committee approved the inclusion of 17 names in the ECL, which were sent by various departments and agencies.

According to the sources, approval was given to put the names of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan’s wife friend Farhat Shahzai (Farah Gogi), and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar in the ECL.

In the meeting, it was also recommended to remove seven different types of cases from ECL, out of the appeals presented for revision, it was recommended to remove the names of five people from ECL.

The recommendations of the sub-committee will be forwarded to the supervising federal cabinet for final approval.