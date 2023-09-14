Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Federal cabinet approves inclusion of names of 17 people in ECL

Federal cabinet approves inclusion of names of 17 people in ECL

Articles
Advertisement
Federal cabinet approves inclusion of names of 17 people in ECL

Federal cabinet approves inclusion of names of 17 people in ECL

Advertisement
  • Caretaker Interior Minister chaired sub committee meeting.
  • Different types of cases related to ECL were reviewed in meeting.
  • The recommendations of  sub-committee will be sent to cabinet.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet Sub-Committee on Exit Control List (ECL) has approved the inclusion of the names of 17 people in ECL.

A meeting of the Sub-Committee on Exit Control List of the Federal Cabinet was held in which the caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, Minister of Communications and Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar, and other officials of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Law and other institutions participated in the meeting. During a meeting, different types of cases related to ECL were reviewed.

The committee approved the inclusion of 17 names in the ECL, which were sent by various departments and agencies.

According to the sources, approval was given to put the names of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan’s wife friend Farhat Shahzai (Farah Gogi), and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar in the ECL.

In the meeting, it was also recommended to remove seven different types of cases from ECL, out of the appeals presented for revision, it was recommended to remove the names of five people from ECL.

Also Read

Railway police arrest robber in Lahore
Railway police arrest robber in Lahore

The accused was in the custody of the railway police. The suspect...

Advertisement

The recommendations of the sub-committee will be forwarded to the supervising federal cabinet for final approval.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story