FIA arrested two Cybercrime suspect in Multan

The suspects named as Usman Saeed and Zeeshan.

Usman Saeed arrested in Borewala, Zeeshan in Lahore.T

The accused sent objectionable material to victims’ relatives.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Circle Multan arrested two suspects involved in sexual harassment of women on Friday.

The action was taken by FIA Cybercrime Multan, and the accused were named as Usman Saeed and Zeeshan.

In fact, the suspect, Usman Saeed, was arrested in Borewala, while Zeeshan was arrested in Lahore.

Moreover, the accused sent the objectionable material to the relatives of the victims.

The culprits were blackmailing the victimized women under the guise of objectionable videos.

According to the preliminary investigation, questionable data was recovered from the accused’s mobile phone.

However, the mobile phones of the accused were seized and sent for forensics.

Further, cases have been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), and an investigation has been started.