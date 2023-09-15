FIA arrests accused for running illegal currency exchange company

A team of FIA Commercial Banking Circle Karachi took action.

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested the accused of running a Hawala Hundi and illegal exchange company and recovered $70,000.

According to FIA spokesperson, the team of Deputy Director Rabia Qureshi of FIA Commercial Banking Circle Karachi took action.

FIA arrested an accused Sameer involved in Hawala Hundi and illegal currency exchange business. He was doing the business without a license.

The accused was arrested from the Delhi Colony area of Karachi in a raid. During the raid, $70,000 were recovered from the accused.

FIA spokesman said several receipts and messages related to Hawala Hundi reference have been recovered from the mobile phone of the accused, while a case has been registered against the accused and an investigation has been started.

