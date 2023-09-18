Cybercrime Wing recovered mobile phones from his custody.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a fraudster who was plundering innocent people in the name of a lottery.

FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing arrested an accused of presenting himself as an employee of a private news channel, calling innocent people and offering them the winning of a money-spinning lottery.

The accused deprived one person of Rs. 4,98,000 in the name of a money-spinning lottery and later disappeared.

The cybercrime wing arrested the accused from Sheikhupura and recovered four mobile phones from his custody.

He was sent behind bars for further interrogations after registration of FIR.

Earlier, A nationwide crackdown against elements involved in illegal currency exchange and hawala hundi was launched under the direction of Director General FIA Mohsin Hasan Butt.

This year, 303 raids were conducted against elements involved in the illegal exchange of currency. However, 416 suspects involved in the illegal exchange of currency were arrested, and 289 cases and 49 inquiries have been registered against the involved accused.