FIA nationwide crackdown against currency smugglers

  • The directives were forwarded by DG FIA.
  • 63 accused have been arrested so far in a crackdown.
  • Millions of dollars were also recovered through the operation.
Under the direction of the Director General of the FIA, a nationwide crackdown is underway against currency smugglers and elements involved in handi quoting.

However, during the last week, 38 raids were conducted against elements involved in illegal currency exchange across the country.

As a result of the raids, 63 accused were arrested, and 39 cases have been registered so far.

Moreover, during the last week, the investigation of eight inquiries against the suspects involved in the Handi reference was also completed.

Added to that, a total of domestic and foreign currency worth more than 180 million rupees was recovered from the arrested accused.

21831 US dollars in exported currency and other foreign currencies worth more than 50 million (3.9 million rupees) are included.

Additionally, the exported currency included Pakistani currency worth more than 12 crore rupees.

Consequentially, the arrested accused were involved in the illegal exchange of currency under the guise of various businesses.

FIA has initiated intelligence-based operations against the accused involved in the illegal exchange of handi reference and currency.

However, there has also been a crackdown on overseas Handi reference and illegal currency exchange dealers.

In addition to that, the assistance of law enforcement agencies is also being sought for the arrest of the accused.

