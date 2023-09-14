FIA releases Red Book of most wanted human traffickers

FIA issued 12th Red Book of most wanted human traffickers.

The circle has been tightened around human traffickers.

FIA registered many cases against human trafficker in Gujranwala.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has released the Red Book of most wanted human traffickers, which includes 156 human traffickers.

According to the details, the circle has been tightened around the human traffickers who send them to other countries including Europe by giving an illusion of a better future.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has released the 12th Red Book of the most wanted human traffickers involved in human trafficking.

Officials say that many cases have been registered against the accused in the anti-human trafficking circles of FIA. According to the Red Book, FIA has 20 accused in the Lahore zone, 71 in the Gujranwala zone, 12 in the Faisalabad zone, and three accused in the Multan zone.

Similarly, FIA wanted 34 human traffickers Islamabad zone, 12 in the Karachi zone, and two each in the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP) zones.

According to FIA, the crackdown against human traffickers is underway while the identity cards and passports of the wanted accused have been blacklisted.

