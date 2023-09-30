FIA submits challan against Chairman PTI, SM Qureshi in Cypher case

FIA submitted challan of cypher case in court.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted a challan in the court against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and Shah Mehmood in the cypher case.

The FIA ​​has submitted the challan of the cypher case in the Official Secrets Act court, in which Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been declared guilty.

FIA has requested PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi to be tried and punished in the challan.

According to the sources, former general secretary of Tehreek-e-Insaf Asad Umar is not included in the list of accused of FIA, while in the challan, former principal secretary Azam Khan is a strong witness of FIA and Azam Khan’s statement of 161 and 164 has been attached with the challan.

Sources said that according to the challan, Chairman PTI kept the cypher and misused the state secret.

According to the challan, the cypher copy reached PTI Chairman but was not returned.

According to the sources, the transcript of the speech of Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood on March 27 is attached to the challan and after recording 161 statements of 28 witnesses, it has been attached to the challan.

The FIA ​​has submitted a list of 28 witnesses to the Secret Act court along with a challan.

Sources said that FIA’s witnesses include Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed, former Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Additional Foreign Secretary Faisal Niaz Timrezi and the whole of chain from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Prime Minister.