FIA uncovers lockers stashed with cash in Rawalpindi plaza

RAWALPINDI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) unearthed 13 lockers filled with millions of rupees in cash after a raid at a plaza in Rawalpindi.

FIA conducted the raid at an under-construction plaza on Murree Road after receiving a report from security agencies and seized the currency stashed in lockers.

During the operation, 13 lockers were uncovered, each containing a large sum of cash. The total amount was estimated at Rs 400,440,000 million.

Prior to the operation, authorities conducted a week-long surveillance operation. Their attention was drawn to a small iron gate leading to the parking area of the plaza’s double basement where construction equipment was stored.

Upon closer examination, the FIA team detected a hollow space behind one of the walls, which revealed a concealed door. The authorities found 13 iron lockers, each equipped with security systems and cameras.

After being informed of the operation, the owner of the plaza Sarosh Sheikh arrived with legal documents and attempted to explain the situation to the FIA team. He suggested opening the lockers himself to avoid them being forcibly accessed by authorities.

This led to a heated argument between the FIA team and the plaza owner concerning the funds. The owner insisted that the money remain on-site, while the FIA team maintained that the confiscated funds must be secured. Subsequently, the FIA requested police assistance in resolving the matter. A preliminary report has been submitted to FIA authorities.

Advocate Inam Farooqui, the lawyer of Sheikh Sarosh, said they have provided all proof to the FIA. He said no foreign currency was involved in the raid.

He said the owner Sheikh Sarosh is a businessman who sold lands in various locations. He said all cheques, bank drafts, agreements, and complete money trail of the land agreement is available. He said all funds and assets of Sheikh Sarosh are listed in the FBR,

He said FIA seized the money under inventory in the plaza. He said the broke CCTV cameras installed in the plaza will be broken with shovels. He said the FIA has not registered any FIR or detained anyone. He said a search operation was conducted in the plaza for 12 hours.

