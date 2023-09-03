Following teachings of Islam solution to socio-economic woes: Aneeq Ahmad

Following teachings of Islam solution to socio-economic woes: Aneeq Ahmad

Articles
Advertisement
Following teachings of Islam solution to socio-economic woes: Aneeq Ahmad

Following teachings of Islam solution to socio-economic woes: Aneeq Ahmad

Advertisement

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Sunday said solution of socio-economic and moral problems confronted to nation lied in following the teachings of Islam and message of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW).

Addressing a ceremony at Jamia Binoria Aalmia in Karachi, he urged Ulema to spread the message of Islam as they have the strength to take this message in every nook and corner of the society.

He said those obtaining religious education in Madrassas and other educational institutions can put the society on right direction by equipping themselves with teachings of Islam.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story