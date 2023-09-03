Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak dies aged 49

As reported by ESPN, Heath Streak had been undergoing specialized medical treatment every two weeks at a Johannesburg hospital in South Africa since May.

Advertisement

Really sad news of the passing away of Zimbabwe’s legendary cricketer #HeathStreak. Having fought my own battle with cancer, I know the strength it takes. He was one of the nicest guys I encountered along my journey and an even stronger human being. My prayers for the… pic.twitter.com/d637dVcSWA — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 3, 2023

Advertisement

Streak, a highly talented fast bowler and a proficient batsman, played a pivotal role in Zimbabwean cricket teams that competed admirably against more prominent cricketing nations during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Nonetheless, his cricketing career came to a disgraceful end in 2021 when he received an eight-year ban for violating the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code.

In May of this year, it was disclosed that Streak was seriously ill, and in August, there were reports of his passing, sparked by a social media post from former teammate Henry Olonga. Streak promptly clarified that he was still alive, but not before numerous former colleagues and opponents had already paid their respects to him.

One of Zimbabwe’s greatest