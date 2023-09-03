Four die as car plunges into Neelum River

Articles
Four people died and a women was injured on Sunday, after a vehicle overturns and falls into the bank of Neelum River at Chhun area of Naseerabad Tehsil.

The vehicle overturned and plunged into the river bank due to the slippery road, caused by the rain in night.

Local volunteer police and rescue teams took the bodies out of the vehicle and brought them to the road.

As the incident took place darkness, the incident could not be known for immediate rescue.

As the sun rose in the morning, the locals found a plunged vehicle in Neelum river.

The police reported that the deceased belonged to Jhung village.

