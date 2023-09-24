French rapper MHD sentenced to 12 years in prison for gang-related murder

French Rapper MHD was sentenced to 12 years for the 2018 Paris murder.

The victim was killed by a group after being hit by MHD’s car.

MHD denies charges but was identified through footage.

Advertisement

For the murder of a young guy in Paris in 2018, French rapper MHD was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

A court in the capital determined that MHD, actual name Mohamed Sylla, 29, was responsible for the gang-related murder of 23-year-old Loic K.

After being knocked down by MHD’s Mercedes, the victim was attacked by a group of about 12 individuals who beat and stabbed him to death.

MHD, who is renowned for creating “Afro trap” by fusing trap and West African music, entered a not guilty plea to the allegations.

“From the beginning, I have maintained my innocence in this case and I will continue to maintain my innocence,” he told the packed court in Paris, the international news agency reports.

He asserted that the allegations against him were unfounded and denied having been present at the murder scene.

Advertisement

However, the incident was caught on camera by a neighborhood resident in the summer of 2018, and MHD’s car was recognized right away.

According to media, several witnesses were able to recognize him by his haircut and a jumper.

Additionally, five of MHD’s co-defendants received prison sentences ranging from 10 to 18 years.

Three more were declared innocent.

Individuals who received jail sentences intended to appeal were not immediately known.

Prior to becoming a pro in music, MHD, who has a sizable social media following, was a pizza delivery boy in Paris.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Blinken urges India to assist Canada in its probe into murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar Blinken urges India to assist Canada in its probe into murder of...