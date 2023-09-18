FTC Revelation: Bethesda’s Unannounced Games Exposed

A recent FTC document has revealed upcoming game lineup of Bethesda.

A recent document disclosed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has unveiled the upcoming game lineup of Bethesda, as reported by a user on ResetEra. This document includes tentative release timelines for several games, though it’s important to note that some of these dates might have undergone alterations.

Among the highly anticipated titles mentioned in the document, Redfall and Starfield were originally slated for a release in the 2021 fiscal year, which concluded in June 2021. However, both games only saw their release this year, suggesting that their launch dates were postponed.

The leaked document further unveils a series of games that have yet to be officially announced. These include a remastered version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Doom Year Zero, a remastered edition of Fallout 3, a sequel to Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Dishonored 3. These revelations are likely to ignite enthusiasm among fans of these respective franchises.

The document also lists several titles bearing names like “Project Hibiki,” “Project Kestrel,” and “Project Platinum.” Regrettably, the document offers limited details about these projects, leaving room for speculation among fans about their nature and content.

Moreover, there is mention of a licensed IP game, hinting that Bethesda may be working on a new game based on an existing intellectual property. This development raises curiosity about the identity of the franchise involved. Lastly, the document acknowledges already announced games that are yet to hit the market, including Indiana Jones and The Elder Scrolls VI. Enthusiasts of these series will need to exercise patience while awaiting the release of these eagerly awaited titles.

All in all, the leaked FTC document has provided gamers with a sneak peek into Bethesda’s forthcoming game lineup. While some release dates may have shifted, there’s still a lot to anticipate. Whether it involves remastered versions of beloved classics or entirely new sequels, Bethesda seems poised to cater to the diverse tastes of gamers.

