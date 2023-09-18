Full court hears petitions against SC Practice & Procedure Act 2023

ISLAMABAD: A full court of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa is hearing petitions challenging Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023.

It is the first time in the country’s history that the court proceedings are being broadcast live.

The Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act states that a three-member bench, comprising the Chief Justice and the two senior-most judges of the apex court, will decide whether or not to take up a suo motu notice. Previously, this was solely the prerogative of the Chief Justice.

On July 13, the former Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial had constituted a bench to hear the petitions against the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023, Bol News reported.

An eight-member larger bench of the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear the petitions against the SC Practice and Procedure Act on July 21. The Registrar’s Office had issued notices to all applicants and parties.

The petitions against the top court Procedure Act had been fixed for hearing again after Eid-ul-Adha.

