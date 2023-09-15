Gas pipeline blast in Kashmore; no casualties reported

The explosion happened at Dera Sarki police station.

The other cities were affected by the explosion.

Sui Gas workers reached the spot on time.

Advertisement

Kashmore: There was a huge explosion in a gas pipeline at the village of Ghulam Rasool Malik in Dera Sarki police station on Thursday night.

The explosion was so intense that it cracked the nearby walls of the area; luckily, no casualties happened.

Added to that, gas supply was suspended in other cities of Sindh, including Karachi, due to a gas pipeline burst.

In fact, gas supply to Karachi has been restored after the tireless efforts of Sui Gas workers.

Unfortunately, due to the suspension of gas supply, consumers faced severe problems in the meantime.

Fortunately, as soon as timely information was received, the gas administration, along with police and other agencies, reached the spot to overcome the issue.

Advertisement

Further, the Sui Gas administration assures that the pipeline will be fixed soon to ensure gas supply in all areas which is affected.

Moreover, the administration’s efforts are underway to find out the cause of the explosion.